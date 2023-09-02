North Carolina football coach Mack Brown called out the NCAA for how it has handled the team's appeal case for wide receiver Tez Walker to play this season. Walker is a two-time transfer and had his waiver to play immediately denied this past month and will not play in the team's season opener Saturday against South Carolina. Via ESPN:

“I can't express my disappointment in the NCAA strong enough,” Brown said in a statement. “The NCAA has been reluctant to consider the real issues of mental health, Covid and rule changes that have impacted Tez's personal journey.

“They say they're about helping kids, but all they've done is add to the very mental health issues Tez has been dealing with that made him want to get closer to home to begin with. You can't say ou're about helping kids and then show a total disregard for the kids you're supposed to be helping. It's clear they are about process and not people. Fortunately, the committee still has a chance to recommend a correction to this egregious error. We look forward to them hearing his case, and recommending the only outcome this case deserves, that Tez Walker should be eligible to play.”

Walker, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, played his first two college seasons at Kent State. He recorded 63 receptions for 1,045 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in that time and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2022.

247Sports has reported Walker wanted to be at North Carolina football to be close to his home and family, including his ailing grandmother who is reportedly yet to see him play a college game in-person.