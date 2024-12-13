Bill Belichick shocked the football world with his decision to become the head coach at the University of North Carolina. After spending two decades building a dynasty with the New England Patriots in the NFL, the head coach will now navigate the world of the transfer portal, recruiting, and NIL.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered his opinion on the most significant challenge Belichick will face while transitioning from the pros to college.

“The difference in college is: how do you bring guys to the team? It’s different than drafting guys than it is to have to recruit them,” Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Recruiting is like full-time relationship building, 365 days a year, in terms of not only evaluating the players you want but creating relationships with them to get them. Now everybody says it’s like the NFL because they’re making money now, but it still takes you to be able to sell them that you’re going to develop them.”

“I think Bill will be able to do that, but I think the biggest thing that will be a challenge for him will be the time that you have to spend recruiting, making phone calls, talking to parents, and all those types of things to get the types of players you need.”

Saban has a close relationship with Belichick, having coached under him with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1994.

Bill Belichick facing new challenge as he transitions to college coaching

Belichick agreed to a five-year deal with UNC. The North Carolina football program has not won an ACC Football Championship since 1980.

“I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill. I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college, and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill,” he wrote in a statement along with the school's official announcement.”

The six-time SuperBowl winning head coach won't be alone as he makes the transition to college. He hired Michael Lombardi as the program's general manager. Lombardi spent 32 years in the NFL, working in various scouting, executive, and coaching roles with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Patriots.

The longtime executive most notably served as GM of the Browns for the 2013 season before being replaced by Ray Farmer. He then worked under Belichick with the Patriots from 2014 to 2016 before taking on several roles in media.

Belichick's hiring of Lombardi as GM comes after Standford recently brought on Andrew Luck in the same role.