For all of the praise and congratulations Bill Belichick received for being the new North Carolina football head coach, it has had its share of criticism. For instance, former New England Patriots player Ross Tucker wasn't pleased with his former head coach. He explained on the WEEI Afternoon Show what he expects to see from Belichick in Chapel Hill.

“I'm basing on my experience playing college football, which is not the current era, and based on my experience playing for Coach Belichick, which was almost 20 years ago,” Tucker said. “He would be probably by far the worst college head coach I could ever imagine.

“I mean the idea of the guy that I was around recruiting, or like going into the living room of a 17-year-old, I want this to happen so bad I can taste it. They’ve got to have cameras everywhere. The guy when I was in New England was like 100% negative reinforcement. I would love to just see how quickly those kids go into the transfer portal.”



Tucker barely played for the Patriots. He signed in 2005, played in one game, and was inactive for three of them. Although Tucker has barely played for Belichick, many former players like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski have also pointed out the absurdity of seeing Bill Belichick connect with or recruit high school players. Belichick even was dubbed as ‘ruthless' by Joel Klatt.

Bill Belichick could have problems connecting with North Carolina football players

Tucker makes a point about Belichick's perceived inability to connect with younger players. After all, the college system is interesting with NIL and the transfer portal. It takes special coaches now to navigate both of those. For instance, guys like Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian have done masterful jobs at navigating both NIL and the transfer portal.

However, it's more than understanding the college system. It's connecting with players. NFL and college players are different. The NFL has professional athletes, while some college players won't go to the next level. Belichick isn't known for being a very charming and encouraging guy. It was the opposite in his NFL coaching days.

Even with the doubts, North Carolina football still believes they found their guy. Belichick dropped a three-word response as to why he wants to keep coaching. Winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots would have many programs wanting him. Belichick has the chance to prove the critics wrong on August 30 next year, when he will debut vs. TCU to kick off a somewhat easier pre-ACC schedule of TCU, Charlotte, Richmond, and UCF.