Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall was an absolute stud back in Lexington during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. Wall, however, made a recent admission that he could have ended up playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, particularly with the North Carolina Tar Heels, if it weren’t for the poor reception he got from Tyler Hansbrough.

In a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast, John Wall told a story saying that he really wanted to go and play college basketball for North Carolina. He even visited the campus but was turned off by the way Hansbrough welcomed him (h/t Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated).

“So I go on the visit, Ty Lawson and them are there. Tyler Hansbrough’s got his own section … I’m the recruit, I walk up and say, ‘What’s up.’ He said, ‘I don’t talk to recruits.’ I was like, ‘F—k you, I ain’t coming here.’ That f—d it up right there.”

Hansbrough was a massive star at the time not only in North Carolina but in the nation, as he had already won nearly everything there was to be achieved as a college basketball player, so John Wall was excited to meet him in person. Apparently, Hansbrough appeared to be not as high on Wall as Wall was of him.

Hansbrough would later refute the story John Wall told on Theo Pinson’s podcast, while also taking a shot at John Calipari.

The story @JohnWall told on@tpinsonn podcast DID NOT HAPPEN! 100% FALSE! I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky