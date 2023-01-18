John Wall recently made some eye-opening revelations about what has been a very colorful career in the NBA. He threw some major shade on the Houston Rockets for their decision to tank during his tenure with the squad. So much so, that it even prompted a clap back from ex-teammate Justin Patton after being thrown under the bus by Wall.

By his account, Wall did his best to play his role as the veteran. He didn’t exactly enjoy losing, but he also wanted to make sure that he would spend his time in Houston productively. This included being in the ear of the squad’s younger studs. According to Wall himself, he provided the likes of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. with some sage advice about playing in the NBA:

“Don’t get adjusted to this losing s**t. It’s not what the league is,” Wall said. “But at the same time, I had to tell them like, ‘The sh*t y’all getting away with over here, if you go to any other teams, you’d be out the f**king league. You wouldn’t play.”

Wall did not specify exactly what he meant when he referred to the “s**t” Porter and Green “got away” with in Houston. What he was adamant about, however, is that their antics wouldn’t fly if they were in a different team. Porter and Green are two young studs with a bright future in front of them, but there’s no denying that they require the guidance of a veteran like John Wall. Having talent is one thing, but the tenacity and the determination it takes to stay in the NBA is an altogether different matter.