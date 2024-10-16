ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC battle as North Texas visits Memphis. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Texas-Memphis prediction and pick.

North Texas enters the game sitting at 5-1 on the year. After dominating wins over South Alabama and Stephen F. Austin, they would face Texas Tech. In that game, they would fall 66-21. Still, North Texas would rebound. They beat Wyoming 44-17 and then would knock off Tulsa 52-20. Last time out, they faced Florida Atlantic. North Texas would score two touchdowns in the last 2:38 of the game to win 41-37.

Meanwhile, Memphis is also 5-1 on the year. They opened up with wins over North Alabama, Troy, and Florida State, before losing to Navy 56-44. Memphis would rebound though, beating Middle Tennessee 24-7 and then beating South Florida 21-3.

Here are the North Texas-Memphis College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Texas-Memphis Odds

North Texas: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Memphis: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 66.5 (-118)

Under: 66.5 (-104)

How to Watch North Texas vs. Memphis

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas is led by Chandler Morris at quarterback. He has completed 150 of 233 passes this year for 1,979 yards. Further, he has 20 touchdowns on the year, while throwing seven interceptions. Morris has been protected well, being sacked just six times this year. Morris has also scored twice on the ground this year.

His top target has been DT Sheffield. He has brought in 343 receptions for 443 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Damon Ward Jr. has 16 receptions on the year for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Blair Conwright has been solid as well. He has 13 receptions for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Wyatt Young has nine receptions on the year for 214 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Shane Porter leads the way. He has run 33 times for 220 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Damashja Harris has 22 carries for 193 yards and a score. Finally, Makenzie McGill II has run 25 times for 186 yards and five scored.

North Texas is 114th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 121st in opponent yards per game. They are 96th against the rush and 126th against the pass. Evan Jackson has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles, while having two pass breakups and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Ridge Texada has also been solid this year. He has broken up five passes and has an interception.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Henigan leads the Memphis offense this year. He is 153 for 235 passing for 1,547 yards and nine touchdowns. He has three interceptions on the year and has been sacked six times. Henigan has also been solid on the ground. He has run for 86 yards this year but has not scored.

In the receiving game, Roc Taylor has led the way. He has 26 receptions for 375 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Demeer Blankumsee has 18 receptions for 218 yards and a score. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Anthony Landphere. Landphere has 19 receptions for 217 yards and two scores. Overall, seven different receivers have brought in touchdown receptions, while six receivers have over 100 yards and seven have over ten receptions.

Memphis is 19th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 25th in opponent yards per game. They are 28th against the rush and 58th against the pass. Chandler Martin has led the way. He leads the team with 42 tackles while having four sacks, two pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries. Further, he returned one for a touchdown. Davion Ross has also been solid, with five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Final North Texas-Memphis Prediction & Pick

The North Texas offense has been wonderful this year. They are seventh in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting third in yards per game. Memphis does have a solid defense, but North Texas will still score in this one. North Texas is 3-3 against the spread this year, while Memphis is 4-2 against the spread this year. The weak spot of the Memphis defense is the pass defense. Memphis allowed over 200 yards per game passing this year and is 100th in the nation in opponent red zone scoring. North Texas is fourth in the nation in passing yards per game and is 52nd in the nation in red zone scoring this year. The last time Memphis played against a quality offense, Navy put up 56 points and beat Memphis. The Navy’s offense is similar in both points per game and yards per game to that of North Texas. Take North Texas to cover.

Final North Texas-Memphis Prediction & Pick: North Texas +11.5 (-110)