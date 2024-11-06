The Mountain West's future likely isn't stretching to DeKalb, Illinois anytime soon. Northern Illinois football and its past interest in joining the Mountain West Conference is “waning” in the latest conference expansion rumblings.

North Dakota State, not the Huskies, could now join, per college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Action Network Wednesday. NIU initially became “intrigued” by the MWC due to a larger media rights deal, sources told McMurphy. However, interest at NIU in bolting from the Mid-American Conference has dipped.

“Ultimately, the uncertainty of the MWC’s future, football competitiveness for access to the College Football Playoff as well as NIU’s loyalty to the MAC — where the Huskies have been members for nearly 30 years — were deciding factors in staying in the MAC,” McMurphy said.

Northern Illinois, located an hour and 30 minutes west of Chicago, has competed in the MAC for 28 seasons. The Huskies have captured six conference titles including five since the 2011 season.

The chatter of NIU joining the MWC intensified as the conference broke apart. The Pac-12 Conference accepted Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Colorado State on Sept 12, 2024.

Utah State joined 11 days after the four MWC representatives hopped to the new Pac-12. Gonzaga is also joining the Pac-12 for every sport except football, as the Bulldogs don't field a team.

Northern Illinois could also ‘guarantee' another MAC power stays

McMurphy adds how NIU staying put can impact Toledo.

“If NIU remains in the MAC, it also guarantees Toledo will stay in the MAC, a source said. In September, Action Network first reported the Mountain West had initiated discussions with NIU and Toledo as potential football-only members,” McMurphy said.

The Rockets staying put can become huge for the MAC's future. Toledo has been a full-fledged conference member since its first CFB season of 1962. The Rockets are among the original seven-team MAC members alongside the likes of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Western Michigan.

But with NIU and Toledo not drifting, how will this impact the MWC?

The conference in 2026 will keep Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, Wyoming and UNLV. Texas-El Paso (UTEP) is joining to become the eighth football program. The MWC also added Grand Canyon University as a non-football member.

The Mountain West may not be through adding for football though. North Dakota State, again, surfaced as a possible addition in the wake of NIU's fading interest in the MWC. The Bison have dominated in the Football Championship Subdivision realm. NDSU has snatched nine FCS national titles dating back to 2011. The program also produced a top-three draft pick in quarterback Trey Lance in 2021 plus wide receiver Christian Watson as a second-rounder for the 2022 draft. NDSU possibly elevating, though, comes with a power brokers obstacle including from the Southeastern Conference.

Per McMurphy: “There's support within the Mountain West for North Dakota State. However, there's ‘some concern' that FBS power brokers — such as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commish Tony Petitti — may use their influence to limit more FCS schools moving to the FBS ranks, industry sources said.”

The expansion rumblings continue to swirl rapidly.