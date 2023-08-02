The Brendan Zurbrugg merry-go-round continues. The three-star quarterback prospect decommitted from Northwestern football and committed to Oklahoma football on Tuesday.

Zurbrugg made the announcement on his Twitter account on August 1.

The current hazing scandal that has rocked Northwestern football took its toll on Zurbrugg's commitment. He committed to the program on July 16 which was approximately five days after the hazing controversy went viral.

Coincidentally, Oklahoma football offered Zurbrugg just two days after he committed to their Northwestern counterparts. He was still amenable to an official visit in Norman, OK at the time, per The Repository's Peter Holland, Jr.

Brendan Zurbrugg initially committed to Syracuse football on June 18. However, the Alliance High School standout gained traction from bigger programs because of his outstanding play as a junior.

Zurbrugg racked up 2,184 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns in the 2022 season. A versatile two-way quarterback, Zurbrugg also ran for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns. Consequently, he became one of the best high school signal callers from the Akron/Canton, OH area.

Northwestern football's reputation took a bigger hit while Zurbrugg's credibility gained more traction among various programs in recent weeks. Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates eventually filed a lawsuit against his former team in late July.

The lawsuit accuses former assistant coach Matt McPherson was oblivious to the blatant hazing acts that transpired during his time with the program.

Yates also alleged some of his Northwestern football teammates hazed him with their infamous “running” ritual. In that scenario, they ran around the locker room naked, dragged a naked teammate into the shower, and pushed him head-first into an ice bath bucket.

Brendan Zurbrugg has officially put Northwestern football behind him. It will be interesting to see how his career under Brent Venables will play out in 2024 and beyond.