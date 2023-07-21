The past month or so has been rough for the Northwestern football program as head coach Pat Fitzgerald was originally put on a two-week leave amid the hazing issues within the program. However, since the situation came to light, former players have spoken out on the severity of the hazing, and Fitzgerald has since been fired.

More and more players have come out and spoken on the issue in the last couple of weeks, and former Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, who now serves as commissioner of the ACC, has been named a defendant by former Northwestern football players.

“Over my thirty-year career in intercollegiate athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes,” Phillips said in a statement posted on Twitter by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. “Hazing is completely unacceptable anywhere, and my heart goes out to anyone who carries the burden of having been mistreated. Any allegation that I ever condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct against student-athletes is absolutely false. I will vigorously defend myself against any suggestion to the contrary.”

Phillips served as the Northwestern AD for 13 years before making the move to the ACC.

Hazing allegations within the Wildcat program have picked up a lot of steam since the first reported incident, and 15 former players have now joined a lawsuit against the school. Northwestern football will look to defensive coordinator David Braun this season, as he has been named the interim head coach for the 2023-24 campaign. It is unclear what directions the Wildcats will take in terms of a permanent head coach.