A former Northwestern football player who brought hazing allegations within the program to the public eye says Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald should be fired for his negligence. Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks by the school and said he did not know about the hazing. A university investigation found that coaches did not know about the alleged incidents.

“Fitz absolutely knew about hazing in this program,” the former player told ESPN. “Fitz absolutely failed by not intervening. Fitz knew, and he should have made it stop; and if he truly did not know, he should not be the head coach. Either way, he should not be the head coach, because he is not monitoring and protecting the safety and well-being of student-athletes.”

Northwestern president Michael Schill said he will re-evaluate Fitzgerald's suspension after speaking with the former player on Sunday and that he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction.” Though the investigation found that the coaches were unaware of the hazing it concluded that they had opportunities to discover and report problematic conduct.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fitzgerald has been the head coach of Northwestern football since 2006 and is one of the program's most decorated players. Northwestern players released a statement defending Fitzgerald, reiterating that he had no knowledge of the incidents.

Given the nature of the allegations and the fact that the university's investigation found that the claims were “largely supported by the evidence,” it is not out of the question that Pat Fitzgerald has coached his last game for Northwestern football. It is unclear when Northwestern will announce Fitzgerald's new punishment.