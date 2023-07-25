The Lloyd Yates hazing saga continues. This time around, his mother Dr. Isaure Yates has taken a strong stance against Northwestern football.

Dr. Yates poured out her sentiments on her son's alleged hazing on Tuesday, per a press release on Ben Crump Law.

“We thought very highly of Northwestern and the coaches at the time. We thought Northwestern was better than most college football programs and a school that respected student athletes. In a million years, my husband and I never could have imagined our son or any other player would have been subjected to this type of sickening hazing and trauma,” Dr. Yates said.

“Words cannot describe what a betrayal of trust this has been for our family and so many other families as well,” she concluded.

Lloyd Yates vs. Northwestern football

The Northwestern Wildcats football program has been under intense scrutiny for the hazing allegations in the past few days. Yates filed a lawsuit against the program on Monday. He played quarterback and wide receiver for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2017.

NEWS ALERT: Today @AttorneyCrump and co-counsel filed a lawsuit on behalf of former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates, alleging he suffered frequent locker room harassment, unwanted physical and sexual contact, and other tortious and humiliating acts. pic.twitter.com/ou497Zvynu — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) July 24, 2023

While Lloyd Yates is the sole plaintiff, the complaint quoted four ex-Northwestern football players Warren Miles Long, Simba Short, and two John Does.

Some Northwestern football players accused Wildcats assistant coach Matt McPherson of witnessing many hazing rituals. Unfortunately, he never brought them out into the open.

The rituals – some of them violent and sexual in nature – had colorful names such as “Carwash,” “Kenosha Rap Battle,” “The Dredge,” and “Bus 2 Stories.” The complaint also claims two anonymous assistant coaches went through hazing rituals many football players did.

“We were all victims,” Lloyd Yates told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Monday. “If you were being hazed or on the perpetrating side, it was really a culture that you had to find a position within. For some guys, that's where their identity was, but they're not at fault. They are just as much victims as us.”

It isn't just Northwestern football that has come under fire in recent days. Northwestern's baseball and softball programs also sent reports of alleged hazing to Crump's law firm on July 20.

With the way things are going, Northwestern athletics will never be the same again.