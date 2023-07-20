Northwestern football continues to feel the fallout of a hazing investigation within the program. It apparently goes much further and deeper than Pat Fitzgerald's time as head coach. The Athletic talked to players and members of the Northwestern football program dating all the way back to the 1990s.

As time passes since Fitzgerald's firing, things have only gotten worse for Northwestern. The lastest allegations include naked pull-ups and other nude activities that occured during the Wildcats' preseason training at Camp Kenosha. Northwestern began going to the camp in 1992 with the rituals and hazing starting shortly after that.

“It was weirdo fat guys on the team, doing weirdo fat guy sh–,” says Rico Lamitte, who played receiver and safety for Northwestern from 2001-2005.

“When you take (a team) off-site to a camp with no interaction, no women, sh– is going to get weird,” one anonymous Northwestern player said.

These actions date back to Fitzgerald's time as a player at the school, which should give him plenty of indication that hazing occured and it occured often within the program. Fitzgerald is adamant that he had no knowledge about hazing while he was the head coach.

This seems to be only the beginning for Northwestern as more allegations and stories get published. It will be hard for the program to get past this and play through the football season this fall. The storylines will no doubt follow the team around and make for an easy distraction. As the allegations continue, so too does the question marks surrounding the Northwestern football program.