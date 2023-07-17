The Northwestern football hazing scandal that cost head coach Pat Fitzgerald his job has taken another turn. Now, eight former players have secured representation from a prominent civil rights attorney, signaling their intent to pursue legal action against the school, and that may just be the tip of the iceberg.

Eight unnamed former Northwestern football players have reportedly retained the Levin & Perconti law firm and civil rights attorney Ben Crump for potential legal action against Northwestern, per The Athletic.

The firm released a statement saying, “From forced participation in humiliating acts, racial bias, to punishments that inflicted severe physical discomfort, sexual abuse and psychological trauma, the lawyers have uncovered a vast array of incidents of abuse in the Northwestern football program.”

“More players are expected to join the legal action in the coming days,” the statement continued. “The legal action is expected to expand beyond Northwestern’s football program and will expose extreme and abusive hazing in other college athletic programs as well.”

The Northwestern football program has been reeling since the school hired an outside agency in January to look into hazing within the program. That report came back with some damning allegations and said that head coach Pat Fitzgerald knew about the hazing.

School president Michael Schill initially suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks, but after a more detailed report came out in the school newspaper, The Daily Northwesterner, the administration fired the coach.

Based on a separate statement from Ben Crump, it sounds as though the former player involved in a potential lawsuit could go after Fitzgerald as well as the school.

“Whether the coaches at Northwestern approved or participated in the harassment of these players or not, they are responsible for allowing and enabling a toxic, disgusting, and damaging culture in their programs,” Crump said.