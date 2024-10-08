ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming slate of Week 7 action in College Football. We head to the Big Ten for this next tilt as the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3) take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-2). Don't miss this classic matchup between familiar foes! It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northwestern-Maryland prediction and pick.

The Northwestern Wildcats are 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Big Ten following back-to-back losses against Washington and No. 23 Indiana. Their last loss at home to the Hoosiers wasn't particularly close and they'll hope to bounce back from the 17-point trouncing they suffered for another conference loss.

The Maryland Terrapins are 3-2 and also 0-2 in the Big Ten following their losses to Michigan State and Indiana. After going 3-1 through their first three games, they've dropped two in a row heading into this game. They've had an extra week to prepare and will be at home, so expect Maryland to come out strong in this one.

College Football Odds: Northwestern-Maryland Odds

College Football Odds: Northwestern-Maryland Odds

Northwestern: +9.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +300

Maryland: -9.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern ran into two buzzsaws the last two weeks in an angry Washington team and an unbeaten, newly-ranked Indiana Hoosier squad. The Wildcats lost both of those games in blowout fashion as their rushing attack has seriously lacked as of recently. A lot of pressure has been put on quarterback Jack Lausch to lead this offense and he's done his job for the most part with 523 yards through the air. However, his two interceptions to just four touchdowns have been costly and he'll need to be perfect if they want to find this win on the road.

Northwestern has just totaled 152 yards on the ground during their last two games and they'll need to find answers in opening up holes for their ball carriers. Jack Lausch has also been one of the leading rushers on his team, but it's often part of the game script when their backs can't get going. If Lausch can focus on throwing the ball 20 times while being able to lean on his run game, the Wildcats could have a shot at covering this spread.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Maryland Terrapins bounced back nicely after their loss to Michigan State with back-to-back double-digit wins against Virginia and Villanova. They, too, lost their game against Indiana and while the blowout could be blamed on Maryland failing to keep up, it's clear Indiana will be giving the conference trouble all season. The Terrapins have done a good job in bouncing back from their losses and given the extra week of rest and preparation, they should be peaking during this game at home.

The Terrapins have all the weapons on offense and their quarterback Billy Edwards has almost three times the passing yards (1,444) as his opponent on the other side. Senior receiver Tai Felton has been their big-play guy all season and he's expecting to take the top off this Northwestern secondary with his deep route-running abilities. Expect this game to get out of hand if Edwards and Felton are able to link for touchdowns early.

Final Northwestern-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Despite the differing momentums in these teams, expect this to be a classic, gritty Big Ten matchup that we're used to seeing. Northwestern's defense has been solid at points this season and they're a team that can rally after being punched in the mouth early. The Terrapins, on the other hand, have much more firepower on the offensive side of the ball and can run away with this one if they put points up early.

Maryland's Tai Felton will be the x-factor during this game as he's arguably the best player on the field for either team. Northwestern's secondary has been porous at times, so this could end up being another attack through the air for the Terrapins. Edwards and Felton have had good chemistry all season and I like his ability to break tackles and run after the catch. Expect him to have a number of big plays during this one.

For our final prediction, we'll have to go with the Maryland Terrapins to win this game. Maryland is also 6-3 ATS in their last nine games and given the extra week of rest, they should be hungry to go out there and give their fans a win at home. Look for the Terrapins to hang some points on the board in this one.

Final Northwestern-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -9.5 (-122)