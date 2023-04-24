Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. was not impressed with how Ryan Garcia went out against Gervonta Davis.

Garcia lost his 136-pound catchweight super fight with Davis this past weekend after succumbing to a brutal body shot in the seventh round.

The 24-year-old looked to get back to his feet while in pain, but his body didn’t let him as he ultimately failed to get up during the referee’s 10-count with the fight subsequently being called off soon after.

It wasn’t the fight everyone was expecting, at least in terms of the finish, as many were hopeful of a massive knockout. Some are even speculating that Garcia could have fought on, but stayed on the ground.

And for a frustrated Chavez Sr. — who watched the fight as a TV pundit — the body shot wasn’t even a punch. In fact, the Mexican boxing legend and former three-division champion was so disappointed with Garcia that he has vowed never to watch him fight anymore.

“It wasn’t even a punch, where he hit him, what time he hit him,” Chavez Sr. was quoted as saying by Spanish publication Marca. “I’m not going to watch him anymore. I don’t want to watch any more Ryan Garcia fights, count me out.”

While Garcia could be criticized for his overall performance as he seemed a step behind Davis, it’s hard to really question his heart.

After all, he was dropped in the second round and managed to continue fighting. And to say, he could have kept fighting after the body shot doesn’t take into account just how debilitating they are.

But then again, Ryan Garcia wasn’t hit with a proper body shot — at least according to Chavez Sr.