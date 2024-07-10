Summer is doing its thing, and with it comes a playlist packed with tunes that will dominate the airwaves, social media feeds, pool parties, and beach outings. Some tracks have already set the trend for us, courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar with Espresso and Not Like Us respectively. Those aren't the only two songs that will turn up the family BBQ or pool party with friends.

Let's dive into six standout tracks set to be the soundtrack of our sunny days, or just won't be able to escape one way or another.

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

It's incredible how big a diss track to Drake has gotten. No one, not even Kendrick Lamar, could've imagined this song would blow up like this. It became so big that the Compton native had no choice but to shoot a music video. It's insane how far one man's hatred for another man can take someone.

Further shaking down Drake in the video was an appearance by DeMar DeRozan, who said, “Kendrick been a friend of mine, family. D–n near family, for a long time, for a while. We’re from the same city, we grew up d–n near in the same neighborhood. … It’s always been there. It hasn’t always been publicized, but, you know, that’s basically family.”

Yeah, plan on hearing “Not Like Us” until at least Halloween is over.

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” is a delightful pop gem that’s as refreshing as its namesake. The song’s upbeat melody and Carpenter’s sweet yet powerful vocals have made it a fan favorite. It’s the kind of track that gets everyone dancing, whether at a backyard barbecue or a beach party.

Carpenter's charm shines through in “Espresso,” with lyrics that celebrate living in the moment and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Carpenter expressed her excitement about the song: “There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd.” With its catchy chorus and vibrant energy, “Espresso” is set to be on repeat all summer.

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s collaboration on “I Had Some Help” blends their unique styles into a harmonious summer hit. The song’s country-infused pop sound, coupled with heartfelt lyrics, strikes a chord with listeners.

The track reflects on the importance of support and friendship, themes that resonate deeply during these times. Their combined star power and heartfelt message resonate deeply with listeners, ensuring this song's place in summer playlists Wallen’s soulful voice adds an extra layer of emotion, making “I Had Some Help” a perfect track for those reflective summer evenings.

Get It Sexyy – Sexyy Red

This is another banger for the ladies you can bet will rock a few parties this summer. Sexyy Red is unapologetic in what feels like a feminist anthem, but something the fellas won't mind turning up when it's time for fun. Sexyy Red’s confident delivery and the song’s infectious rhythm make it an instant hit.

Sexyy Red is a certified hitmaker and it doesn't seem like she' going to stop making hits like this. Get it sexy, get it sexy, get it sexy! The track’s lively vibe and empowering message make it a must-play at any summer event, from pool parties to late-night dance sessions.

Good Luck, Babe – Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe” is a dreamy pop ballad that has captured the hearts of many. The song’s smooth melody and Roan’s emotive vocals create a captivating listening experience. It’s the perfect track for those quiet summer nights or a relaxed day at the beach.

Chappell Roan's “Good Luck, Babe” blends emotional depth with an upbeat rhythm, creating a song that feels both personal and universally relatable. “Good Luck, Babe!” was written with Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter and is “about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate.” Her honest storytelling and unique sound ensure this track's popularity during the summer season

Million Dollar Baby – Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” brings a funky, feel-good vibe that’s impossible to resist. The song’s groovy bassline and Richman’s charismatic performance create an infectious energy. It’s the kind of track that gets stuck in your head and keeps you dancing all day long.

The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy hook make it a perfect addition to any summer playlist.

The Magic of Summer Hits

What makes these songs so infectious? It’s a combination of catchy melodies, relatable lyrics, and the artists' unique styles. Each track brings something special, whether it’s Kendrick Lamar’s profound storytelling, Sabrina Carpenter’s vibrant energy, or Tommy Richman’s funky groove. These artists connect with their audiences by sharing their truths and creating music that resonates deeply.

As we enjoy the sunny days and warm nights, these songs will undoubtedly be the soundtrack to our summer memories. So, turn up the volume, feel the rhythm, and let these bops carry you through the season.