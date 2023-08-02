The passing of the Name, Image, and Likeness legislation allowed many young athletes to focus on their sport due to sponsorships and endorsement deals. Gone are the days when they had to take a job after games and school to pay off their loans and expenses. Although, this is relatively new and a large majority of NFL stars still went through these trying times. Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young was one of these stars that had to work a lot at Nick Saban's Alabama football.

Bryce Young is well-known for being able to drop dimes and darts for Nick Saban at Alabama football. However, many fans would not know about his college life. Specifically, before he became the Panthers' first overall pick at the NFL Draft, he was a driver for DoorDash. He unveiled the underlying reason for this decision in his latest interview during the NFL Training Camp, via Bleacher Report.

“Yeah, I was a driver for DoorDash. Honestly, I would have a mask on. I would only accept the ‘drop it at my door' orders and I never really got recognized. But, you know, it was before NIL. I just wanted to have a little extra money,” Young said.

The Panthers QB can now focus on improving his game to attract more endorsement deals in the NFL. Moreover, college athletes who show a great deal of talent and flashes of greatness can also just work on their game. They eventually all get rewarded for their hard work by companies through the NIL. A lot has changed since the legislation came through and would not take a lot of time until we see these players in the league.