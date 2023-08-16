Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is getting real about some of the harsh realities that come with the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era in college football.

Kiffin, who has worked as an assistant and head coach in both college football and the NFL since 1997, has undoubtedly seen a lot of change across the college atmosphere since the addition of NIL. Though Kiffin likes the benefits for the players that NIL brings, he also acknowledges that it's changed the culture and passion inside the locker room.

“I think kind of accepting you’re going to not have phenomenal culture. It doesn’t mean I don’t work on it. … We don’t have many kids dying to be here. … These transfers go to a place that fits them best at that time. It’s not about the school,” per Ross Dollenger of Yahoo Sports.

Kiffin also spoke on how college football has become increasingly transactional and business-minded since NIL.

“I really like college because the players like so much where they're at in college, a lot of that locker room that's where they wanted to play for growing up, the passion for the fan base. In the NFL it's business … and we're now moved to where it is business. I would say the joy is not the same.”

Lane Kiffin has served as the Ole Miss head coach since 2020. Through three seasons, Kiffin has led the team to a 23-13 record and one bowl game win over Indiana in 2020 at the Outback Bowl. He has previously been a head coach for USC, Florida Atlantic, Tennessee, and the Oakland Raiders.