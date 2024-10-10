Will Brad Stevens coach again? Notre Dame basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry provided an intriguing response when asked that question recently, via The Field of 68.

“Yes,” Shrewsberry responded. “I don't have the inside sources or anything, but I mean he's a coach, right? That could also be… He could be coaching his daughter's soccer team or something.”

When asked if Stevens will coach in the NBA or at the college level again, Shrewsberry said, “It would be really cool. I wish he'd come and coach for me.”

Shrewsberry then clarified his comments in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

“I said that he would be coaching youth soccer…they didn’t tweet that part!” The Notre Dame basketball head coach wrote.

Stevens is currently the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. He has previously coached the Butler basketball team as well as the Celtics in the NBA.

Stevens coached at Butler from 2001-2013, however, he worked as an assistant until 2007. In 2007, Stevens took over head coaching duties. He found success with the program was linked to big name schools toward the end of his Butler coaching career. However, he ultimately landed the Celtics' head coaching job, a position he held from 2013-2021.

Brady Stevens, Brad Stevens' son, committed to Notre Dame basketball in 2023. He is a 6'4″ freshman guard. It will be interesting to see what his college basketball future looks like.

Notre Dame basketball 2024-25 season outlook

With Shrewsberry leading the way at Notre Dame, the basketball program is hoping to take a step in the right direction this season. Notre Dame has recruited well this year and the team's future appears to be bright.

The program endured a forgettable 2023-24 season. It was also Shrewsberry's first year as the team's head coach, and it was clear the team was rebuilding in a sense.

Notre Dame expects to compete at a high level, however, they have not finished with a winning record since the 2021-22 season. They reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season. Overall, though, Notre Dame has not achieved the success they are hoping to see over the past few years. In fact, they had not made any noise in the NCAA Tournament before 2021-22 since 2016-17, when they reached the second round as well.

The Notre Dame basketball program found success in the early-2010's decade. They had previously established themselves as a well-respected program in the college basketball world. Perhaps Micah Shrewsberry can help the program turn things around.

Notre Dame will be an intriguing team to follow throughout the 2024-25 campaign. As aforementioned, their recent recruiting has been impressive which may set them up for long-term success. The upcoming season has uncertainty, however.

Of course, anything can happen in college basketball. Upsets occur all of the time and plenty of teams exceed expectations and make March Madness runs. Notre Dame should not be counted out.

As for Brad Stevens' coaching future, he appears to be content as the Celtics president of basketball operations for now. Coaching could still be in his future, though.