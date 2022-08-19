Notre Dame football captain Avery Davis posts heartbreaking message after second straight ACL tear

ACL injuries are devastating. What about back-to-back ACL injuries? That’s the harsh reality facing Notre Dame football wide receiver and team captain Avery Davis, who suffered his second straight season-ending injury at practice last week.

It’s yet another tough blow for Davis, who was entering his final year of eligibility with the Fighting Irish in 2022. Now, the harsh reality is, Davis will never suit up for Notre Dame football again. The Fighting Irish captain took to Twitter, posting a heartbreaking message after the devastating injury.

thank you for everybody who reached out, I truly appreciate it 🖤

I will still be with the team this season to help however I can 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/It1NsvxNUr — ad (@realaverydavis) August 19, 2022

As Avery Davis said, he tore his ACL last week, which was just eight months after he recovered from tearing the ACL in his left knee. The most heartbreaking part of the message is where Davis writes that his “last moments in game and in practice as a Notre Dame football player ended in ACL tears.”

Davis continued, saying the “hardest part” is that he’ll constantly be wondering “why.” The former 3-star recruit said that he will be around the team in 2022 to “help however he can.”

That likely makes his teammates, who are undoubtedly hurting for him, feel better to know that he will still embark on the journey with them. But it must hurt Davis unimaginably to know that he’s with Notre Dame football but can’t contribute on the field.

Avery Davis bounced around at quarterback, running back and defensive back before becoming a full-time wideout for the Fighting Irish. He could still make a return next year by petitioning the NCAA for a seventh season, though it sounds like Davis knows in his heart that this is it.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees were among those to react to his statement.

A Notre Dame man https://t.co/oVnV2b06xN — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) August 19, 2022

Notre Dame football nation is with Avery Davis during this tough time.