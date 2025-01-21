Notre Dame sent a classy message to Ohio State after the two football programs clashed in the National Championship game. The Buckeyes secured their ninth national championship over Marcus Freeman's team in a 34-23 title-clinching victory. Riley Leonard and company almost completed a legendary comeback in the fourth quarter after going down by as much as 31-7. The Fighting Irish cut the lead to just eight points with 4:15 left.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame's elite defense, which struggled to contain Ohio State's explosive offense for most of the night, gave up a 56-yard reception to Jeremiah Smith on a critical third down to seal the game. Despite the extraordinary season, the Fighting Irish could not win their first national title since 1988. The school's athletic Twitter page subsequently sent a classy message to congratulate the Buckeyes on winning the sport's greatest prize.

Notre Dame football went out of its shield Monday night

The Fighting Irish fought admirably in the National Championship game against a team with significantly more talent. This wasn't the 2013 title clash against Alabama, where the matchup felt like a mismatch from the start. Marcus Freeman's team set the tone on the game's first drive with a 75-yard drive that took close to ten minutes.

Unfortunately, despite that gaudy time of possession there, Ohio State's offense dominated possession for the rest of the game. The Buckeyes rushed for a staggering 214 yards on the ground, which opened up the offense for quarterback Will Howard and company. The grad transfer from Kansas State won Offensive MVP, completing 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Howards also rushed for 57 clutch yards.

Notre Dame will now head into an offseason where it will lose and bring back some key players from this year's team. Quarterback Riley Leonard just played his last game for the Fighting Irish. Meanwhile, sophomore star running back Jeremiyah Love is set to return to South Bend. One thing that is clear is that Marcus Freeman has built a culture that should keep this program in the national championship picture for the foreseeable future.

Overall, the 2024 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team has much to be proud of. This group was the first Notre Dame team since 1994 to win a New Year's Six bowl game. In this case, the Fighting Irish won two of them in the 2025 Sugar Bowl and 2025 Orange Bowl. There was nothing fraudulent about this team or this program as a whole. The Fighting Irish are here to stay and expect to be in the College Football Playoff next season.