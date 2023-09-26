Last week's game of the week in college football featured Ohio State football hitting the road to take on Notre Dame football, and the pregame, real game and postgame all offered a lot of entertaining moments. Lou Holtz kicked things off before the game with a prediction that Notre Dame would win the game. Holtz has coaching experience with both programs. During his prediction, he called out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and said that the team isn't physical. After Ohio State narrowly escaped South Bend with a win, Ryan Day went on a rant that has been the talk of the college football world. He called out Holtz in the process, and Holtz had a response for him on Tuesday.

Lou Holtz appeared on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich on Tuesday and discussed the comments that Ryan Day made after the game. Despite the Notre Dame loss, Holtz stood by his take.

“I honestly felt Notre Dame was a better football team and more physical,” Holtz said. “I’m sorry that Coach Day was offended by it. I hope he goes on and has a wonderful year. I don’t think they’ll be a great football team. I really don’t.”

The only regret that Holtz had was giving the Ohio State team something to use as motivation. Because of that, he apologized to Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman.

“I called Coach Freeman and apologized,” Holtz continued. “Because I put him in a bad position. Maybe. I don’t feel bad about saying it, because I believed it.”

Ohio State is now 4-0 on the season, and the Fighting Irish have fallen to 4-1.