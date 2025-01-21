Notre Dame football suffered a brutal loss on Monday night. The Fighting Irish fell 34-23 against the Buckeyes after collapsing during the second quarter and allowing 21 unanswered points. Fans are upset with the team after Monday's game, and not just because the team lost.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman explained a controversial field goal decision he made during the final stretch of the game.

“If it was a shorter 4th and goal situation, I probably would've gone for it. But, I just felt fourth and nine was not a great chance for us to make that,” Freeman told reporters after the game, per CBS Sports.

Freeman is referring to a sequence during the fourth quarter. Notre Dame was down by 16 points with 9:26 left to play. The Fighting Irish decided to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and nine and possibly getting a touchdown.

To make matters worse, placekicker Mitch Jeter missed the 27-yard field goal by doinking it off the upright. Understandably, Notre Dame fans were not thrilled with this decision.

It is easy to understand both sides of this decision. Fans have a right to be angry that their coach made a conservative decision during the most important game of the season. However, if Notre Dame went for it on fourth down and failed, fans may be upset for a completely different reason.

Notre Dame football makes classy admission after loss to Ohio State in CFP Title game

Notre Dame made a classy gesture on social media after the game.

The school's athletics profile on X, formerly Twitter, posted a message congratulating Ohio State on their victory.

“Hats off to Ohio State,” the post read. “They are an elite football team and earned their national title tonight. GG, Buckeyes.”

Notre Dame did their best to stay in the game, but their lack of a rushing attack eventually did them in. QB Riley Leonard was Notre Dame's leading rusher with 17 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Ohio State rushed for 214 yards as a team. Quinshon Judkins led the way with 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, the Fighting Irish have much to be proud of following the 2024 season. They may not have won the big game, but they proved they are not a fluky or fraudulent team.

Notre Dame football will be just fine in 2025 and beyond.