Notre Dame is getting a really big name to join its football coaching staff. Former Penn State assistant Ja'Juan Seider is headed to South Bend, per 247 Sports. Seider is set to coach running backs for the Fighting Irish.

Seider is a former college player who was a quarterback at West Virginia and Florida A&M. He's spent years working his way through the coaching ranks as an assistant. He previously worked as running backs coach in State College, as well as co-offensive coordinator and associate head coach under James Franklin.

Seider also spent time coaching as an assistant at West Virginia, Marshall, and Florida. He had been at Penn State since 2018.

The news is definitely distressing for Penn State football fans, who are excited about the 2025 season. The team is set to return quarterback Drew Allar, as well as their star running backs. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki decided to stay at the school after interviewing for the West Virginia coaching job. Penn State also just nabbed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Ohio State.

Notre Dame just finished the 2024 season as the runner-up in the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State in the championship game.

Notre Dame football is hoping for a return CFP trip in 2025

Notre Dame football had a spectacular 2024 season, despite losing an early game against Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish then ran the table with wins all the way into the CFP. Notre Dame football defeated Indiana, Georgia and Penn State before losing to Ohio State.

Expectations are high in South Bend, for a return trip to the CFP. Notre Dame plays football as an independent, so the schedule and road to the CFP are different than for any other school. It won't be easy for the team, as Notre Dame is losing quarterback Riley Leonard.

Head coach Marcus Freeman has done wonders so far though in South Bend, Indiana. After taking the job in 2021 as interim coach, Freeman has gone on to win at least nine games in the last three seasons. He's won 24 games in the last two years alone, and been named a possible target for NFL jobs.

The squad has some talent coming in through the transfer portal for 2025. One of those players is wide receiver Malachi Fields, who played at Virginia. Fields posted at least 800 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons.

Notre Dame football fans hope Freeman goes nowhere. The Fighting Irish open its 2025 season with a game against Miami Florida.