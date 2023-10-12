Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman has a stern message for his team ahead of their clash with Caleb Williams and USC on Saturday.

No. 21 Notre Dame's loss at Louisville last weekend could derail their hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff. Nevertheless, Marcus Freeman feels they still have a chance despite the insurmountable odds, per APNews.com.

“That's what a part of playing at Notre Dame is about. We're fortunate. We've got four prime-time games, and that's how we have to look at it. We get another prime-time game versus USC in Notre Dame Stadium. If you don't have the bubbles in your stomach, then you're not the elite competitor we need you to be,” Marcus Freeman said on Wednesday.

It's must-win for Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame vs. USC

It's indeed make-or-break for Notre Dame football against undefeated USC this weekend. Their defense must stifle reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. It won't be an easy task considering USC football has been averaging an incredible 51.8 points per game. Caleb Williams has also been playing lights-out football – he has passed for 22 touchdowns and just one interception so far.

Notre Dame-USC: Is Saturday's game Marcus Freeman's most important to date? https://t.co/LeCyUbPHbH — Fighting Irish Wire (@IrishWireND) October 11, 2023

On the other hand, Notre Dame's offense has sputtered in their last three games. They have mustered a combined 55 points against Ohio State, Duke, and Louisville. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was impressive in his first six starts. However, he had five turnovers in the 33-20 loss to Louisville this past weekend. Sam Hartman's performance was a far cry from the poise he showed against Duke a week earlier.

Notre Dame football also mustered a paltry 1.6 yards per game against Louisville. The country's top rusher, Audric Estime, was hardly a factor. That must change against USC.

Marcus Freeman knows the College Football Playoff remains a long shot at this point. For now, Notre Dame football is focusing on Caleb Williams and their long-time nemesis USC.