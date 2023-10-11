The USC football team is currently 6-0 but the Trojans are dropping in the rankings in the process. On offense, USC looks as good as anybody in the country, but the defense is a different story. Caleb Williams is the leader of the offense and this team, and it's a good thing the Trojans have him, because they could be in some trouble if they didn't. Williams won the Heisman Trophy last season and he has his sights set on the award again this year. Williams looks like the best player in college football and many people believe he will be the first overall pick in next year's draft. However, Dan Orlovsky thinks that another player will give him a run for his money.

“Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, it's going to be a fascinating debate who's going to go No. 1,” Dan Orlovsky said during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

Drake Maye has looked great this year as well and he has also led his team to an undefeated record so far. North Carolina football is 5-0 on the season and they are ranked just two spots behind Caleb Williams and USC football. Both of these players and teams have high expectations for the remainder of the season.

As we are now into the back half of the college football season, both North Carolina and USC will play more difficult opponents and both quarterbacks will have numerous chances to showcase their skills on the biggest of stages. With these two teams neck and neck through six weeks, who knows, maybe we'll get to see Caleb Williams and Drake Maye face off in the postseason. No matter what happens, however, both of these guys are going to be taken off the board quickly when the 2024 NFL draft rolls around in the spring.