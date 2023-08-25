The college football season begins on Saturday as week zero kicks off and features a couple of intriguing teams. One of those teams is Notre Dame football, who will travel overseas to Dublin, Ireland to take on Navy football. The Ireland game is a new tradition in college football that is providing a unique experience for both teams and fans. It will be an exciting way to kickoff the college football season, and here is all the information you need to know regarding how to view the Notre Dame-Navy matchup.

Notre Dame football vs. Navy football from Aviva stadium will kick off at 2:30 ET, which is 7:30 in Dublin, and you can watch the game on NBC. The game can also be streamed online from the NBC sports website if you have a TV provider login.

The Fighting Irish are expected to come home with a victory in this one, but college football can be very unpredictable. Last season, Nebraska football was a big favorite in the Dublin game against Northwestern football, but the Wildcats ended up getting the win, and it was their only victory of the season.

Notre Dame is coming into this game ranked #13 in the country and are favored to win by 20.5. It would be quite the upset if the Midshipmen find a way to win this one.

Last season, the Fighting Irish started off the year 0-2 before coming into form down the stretch of the season. Notre Dame is expected to have a good season, and they're hoping it gets off to a strong start against Navy on Saturday.