Freshman Hannah Hidalgo leads Notre Dame to shock 82-67 victory over UConn.

The UConn women's basketball team faced its first defeat in 13 games as Notre Dame's freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo led her team to an impressive 82-67 victory over the Huskies. Hidalgo's season-high 34 points and 10 rebounds were pivotal in a game that highlighted the historic rivalry between the two teams.

UConn's coach Geno Auriemma didn't mince words about Hidalgo's performance.

“It took a lot of guts for her to come in here and do what she did,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “She’s damn good, right? Yeah.”

Hidalgo's shooting accuracy, hitting 14 of her 24 shots, and her dominance on the boards were crucial in leading the No. 15 Irish to triumph over the No. 8 Huskies. Notre Dame's overall shooting efficiency was also notable, with a 55% success rate from the floor against UConn's defense.

UConn's attempt at a second-half comeback, fueled by Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold, ultimately fell short. The game's momentum shifted significantly when UConn point guard Nika Muhl fouled out, leading to Notre Dame outscoring the Huskies in the final minutes.

Aaliyah Edwards led UConn with 23 points and 11 rebounds, with Bueckers adding 17 points. However, Bueckers struggled with her shooting, highlighting the Huskies' challenges.

UConn leads the rivalry against Notre Dame 39-15 in 54 meetings, but Notre Dame has won four of the last seven, including the last two.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey echoed Auriemma's sentiments, praising Hidalgo's playing style and fearlessness on the court. These qualities have rapidly established her as a formidable player in college basketball.

“Hannah (Hidalgo) is just relentless,” Ivey said. “She’s a relentless player. What I love about her most is her confidence. She comes out, she’s very fearless. She just loves to compete.”