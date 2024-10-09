Notre Dame women’s basketball point guard Olivia Miles gave Fighting Irish fans an optimistic update on her return from injury as she prepares for the start of the 2024-2025 basketball season. Speaking during the ACC Tipoff media day on Tuesday, Miles expressed confidence in her recovery from a torn ACL, an injury that sidelined her since February 2023.

“I mean, I feel better than I’ve ever felt,” Miles said, marking a significant milestone in her rehabilitation journey, as reported by Aaron Beard of the Associated Press. “I just continually worked on: ‘This is happening for you, not to you — this is happening for your career, for the better of your body,’ …. I feel like I was able to come back as a result stronger, both physically and mentally, and just more confident.”

The All-American guard has been working tirelessly to return to form, enduring months of challenging rehab exercises designed to restore flexibility and strength in her knee. At times, the road was frustrating, particularly with exercises she found difficult, such as the elastic band stretches that pushed her knee past its comfort zone. Despite the discomfort, Miles focused on the long-term payoff, determined to come back both physically and mentally stronger.

Olivia Miles return is vital for Notre Dame women’s basketball

Her return to the court will be vital for the Fighting Irish, who are entering a competitive season in the ACC. Alongside Hannah Hidalgo, who rose to stardom during Miles’ absence, fans are excited about the team’s prospects. Together, the two guards are expected to form a dynamic backcourt that could carry Notre Dame deep into postseason play.

“I guess that’s the big question everyone always asks, is how it’s going to work out,” Hidalgo said of meshing their talents. “I think the puzzle pieces go together perfectly. And I know Coach Ivey, she recruits puzzle pieces. She doesn’t just recruit a whole bunch of different great players. We all fit together well.”

Also good news is that Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey knows what to watch for as Miles makes her injury return. Ivey tore her ACL while playing for the Fighting Irish.

“When you come back from ACL injury, there’s like like a two- or three-month gap that you’re in the same spot,” Ivey said. “You’re actually physically improving. But you don’t you know. … You still like you feel like you’re stuck in the same spot. I know she had a couple of those moments.”

As Notre Dame braces for a challenging conference schedule, including matchups against top-tier teams like N.C. State and Louisville, Miles will be crucial. While she still has days where her recovery feels incomplete, Miles remains confident in her progress.

Reflecting on her recovery, she said, “This injury is like a wave … one day you’re going to feel great and the next day you’re sore. But I know I’m getting there.”