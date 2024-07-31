In a delightful twist of pop culture synergy, the resurgence of NSYNC‘s hit single “Bye, Bye, Bye” can be attributed to the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine. The film, which has taken the U.S. box office by storm, cleverly features the catchy 2000 tune during its opening credits, resulting in an unexpected boost for the boy band, Forbes reports.

The Deadpool & Wolverine impact has not just been felt at the box office; it’s resonating across digital platforms as well. The 14-year-old YouTube video for “Bye, Bye, Bye” now sports an updated title—”official Deadpool and Wolverine”—though the actual footage remains unchanged. This cheeky update highlights the film’s clever use of the track and its role in reintroducing the song to a new audience.

NSYNC's comeback is real. Following the film’s release, “Bye, Bye, Bye” has rocketed back into the top 40 of the U.S. iTunes chart, reaching No. 35 at the time of writing. The resurgence reflects the film's successful integration of the track into its narrative, and fans are snapping up the single once more. The iTunes version even sports the label “Bye, Bye, Bye (From Deadpool & Wolverine),” marking the song's cinematic revival.

How Deadpool & Wolverine Revived a Pop Classic

The resurgence of “Bye, Bye, Bye” is more than a nostalgic nod; it’s a testament to the film’s savvy use of music to enhance its storytelling. The soundtrack, which launched on July 24, has also seen a spike in popularity, with multiple versions of the album appearing in the top 10 of the American iTunes albums-only ranking.

Though the video remains as it was, with no changes to the 2000-era choreography, the playful update serves as a humorous reminder of the film’s cultural impact. The real star behind the dance moves in Deadpool & Wolverine is not Ryan Reynolds but dancer Nick Pauley, adding an extra layer of fun to the film’s playful homage to NSYNC.

In the end, Deadpool & Wolverine has not only dominated the box office but has also breathed new life into a pop music classic, showcasing the unpredictable and delightful ways that film and music intersect.