Ryan Reynolds has shared a jaw-dropping detail about the original plans for Deadpool & Wolverine that would have left audiences reeling. In a recent interview on the First We Feast YouTube channel, Reynolds revealed a wild concept for the film involving a fake movie called Alpha Cop, per IGN. This intentionally terrible buddy cop movie would star Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and the premise was as absurd as it sounds: two cops sharing one brain, with a mock poster declaring, “Alpha Cop. Two cops. One brain. All balls.”

The elaborate ruse involved filming Deadpool & Wolverine in secret while promoting Alpha Cop as if it were the real deal. Reynolds explained, “It was meant to be kind of like horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’” The plan was to shock viewers with an unexpected Marvel blockbuster instead of the low-budget dud they had been led to believe they were watching.

Ryan Reynolds acknowledged the challenge of pulling off such a scheme. The secrecy required to keep the Deadpool & Wolverine project under wraps while promoting a fake movie would have been nearly impossible. Despite the setback, the notion of such a grand misdirection remains an intriguing “what if” scenario for fans.

Keeping Deadpool & Wolverine’s Secrets Safe

While the Alpha Cop plan was ultimately shelved, Reynolds and the Deadpool & Wolverine team have employed other strategies to protect the film's surprises. Executive producer Wendy Jacobson confirmed that the studio used fake leaks and misinformation to shield the movie’s cameos and plot details from premature exposure. The intent was to keep audiences guessing and ensure that the film’s surprises remained a secret until its release.

As Deadpool & Wolverine gears up for its debut, Ryan Reynolds and Jackman have been on an extensive promotional tour, generating buzz for the film. Director Shawn Levy has hinted at numerous cameos sprinkled throughout the movie, though he emphasized that these appearances are not meant to overshadow the main story. Instead, they serve as exciting bonuses for fans familiar with the Marvel universe.

Even though the Alpha Cop plot didn’t materialize, it’s a testament to the creativity and humor that Reynolds and Jackman bring to their roles. With Deadpool & Wolverine set to be the only MCU film of 2024, fans can expect a blockbuster experience that, while not shrouded in secret, promises to be just as entertaining and surprising.