Channing Tatum recently took to Instagram to share his heartfelt appreciation for Ryan Reynolds, crediting him for helping bring Gambit to life in the latest Deadpool & Wolverine movie, per People. Reflecting on their decade-long friendship, Tatum, 44, expressed gratitude for Reynolds' support, revealing how their bond has grown since their first meeting at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

On July 29, Tatum posted emotional words alongside two photos: one from their Comic-Con appearance in 2015 and another from the same event on July 25, 2024. In both images, Tatum wore the same Gambit shirt, symbolizing his long-held dream of portraying the character. “These pictures are almost 10 years apart to the day,” Tatum wrote. He recalled the moment he saw the first Deadpool movie at SDCC15, running backstage to congratulate Reynolds. “Holy s— you did it, man. It’s perfect,” he told Reynolds, celebrating the movie’s success.

Decade-Long Dream Realized

Tatum's surprise cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine represents the culmination of a decade-long journey. Initially announced at Fox’s panel in 2015, the standalone Gambit movie faced numerous setbacks. Script changes, director shifts, and eventually Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019 led to the project's cancellation. Tatum, who had been deeply invested in the project for years, thought he had lost Gambit forever.

However, Reynolds stepped in, advocating for Tatum and ensuring Gambit found his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Since then, there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan,” Tatum shared. He praised Reynolds for fighting for both him and the character, adding, “I will owe him probably forever.”

In his post, Channing Tatum acknowledged the serendipity of the moment and expressed his excitement for the movie. “All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure badass joy. I was literally screaming in the theater,” he wrote. This emotional connection to the project and Reynolds' unwavering support underscored Tatum's gratitude.

Deadpool & Wolverine, packed with Easter eggs and cameos, stands out for Tatum's portrayal of Gambit. The long-awaited appearance is not just a humorous addition but a testament to Tatum’s perseverance and Reynolds' loyalty. As fans enjoy the movie, the question remains: will Gambit appear in future Deadpool installments? Tatum hopes it won’t take another 10 years to find out. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters, inviting audiences to witness Tatum's triumphant return as Gambit.