Marvel fans are likely wondering if Taylor Swift is in Deadpool and Wolverine? Let's find out.

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool and Wolverine picks up after the events of Deadpool 2. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) has used Cable's time machine to save his fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force friends.

Nowadays, Wade is selling used cars and working for Peter (Rob Delaney). It is a far cry from his old life, and Wade is searching for meaning in his life.

That opportunity comes when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) attempts to recruit him for a mission. If he does so, his world may be in danger. So, he enlists the help of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his world.

Emma Corrin stars in the movie as Cassandra Nova, the twin sister of Charles Xavier. Additionally, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen stars as TVA agent Mr. Paradox.

Is Taylor Swift in it?

Simply put, no, Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool and Wolverine. There are plenty of cameos, but Swift is not one of them. There was some speculation that she played Lady Deadpool. However, that appears to be Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively.

Despite not being in it, Swift is a fan of the movie. She took to Instagram to praise it.

