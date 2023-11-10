The Denver Nuggets are off to a fantastic start in 2023-24, but Jamal Murray's injury issues have reared their head again.

The Denver Nuggets entered 2023-24 with the same ferocity and hunger to win every night. The defending champions are off to the best record in the league at 8-1 despite star guard Jamal Murray suffering a hamstring injury, which will sideline him for the next few weeks. Nikola Jokic is arguably the leading candidate for league MVP once again as he has tallied at least 20 points and 10 boards in every contest this year.

With Jokic leading the charge, Denver will likely win over 55 games this season and finish with the top seed in the Western Conference. The arduous part for the Nuggets seems primed to come in the postseason, when other conference powers are locked-in on one opponent and anything can happen in a seven-game series. They must utilize the 82-game grind to fortify their chemistry, camaraderie and individual player development.

Murray's injury and ongoing absence already compromises that dynamic, though, which is why his status is Denver's biggest disappointment in the season's early going.

Jamal Murray's continuous injury concerns

The hamstring injury sustained by Jamal Murray in the Nuggets' battle with the Chicago Bulls was an unfortunate sight to see. Murray will likely return at some point in December, but Denver was hoping this year would mark his first All-Star appearance after a dominant playoff run last season. There is no doubt that Murray is an All-Star caliber player, but injuries have prevented him from being selected for the prestigious event in the past.

Fortunately for the Nuggets organization, Murray was healthy for their 2020 and 2023 playoff runs, respectively, but it was evident in 2021 and 2022 that the main reason they were not close to winning the championship was due to his absence. Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon can carry the load in the regular season, but when the lights are at its brightest and defenses lock-in, they need someone like Murray to help lead the charge.

Murray should be 100% healthy by the postseason, but it is in the back of every Denver fans' mind that he could get hurt at any time. However, there can be a silver lining to his absence as guys like Reggie Jackson and Collin Gillespie have been earning crucial minutes under head coach Michael Malone. Wings like Julian Strawther and Justin Holiday have received increasing playing time as well.

Through additional exposure and comfort playing with the Nuggets' stars, confidence of the team's reserves will be raised whenever Malone suddenly needs a spark off the bench during the most important moments of the season. Denver lost Bruce Brown and Jeff Green from its championship roster, and has been searching for second-unit individuals option who will complement the team's unique style and overall approach.

The Nuggets' revamped bench has shown positive glimpses, but still needs the necessary repetitions to hone its skills at the level Denver. Also, the Nuggets' non-Jokic minutes have not been quite as big a problem so far as in past seasons, but Murray's absence may magnify that problem at some juncture this year.

There are instances Malone decides to play Jokic with four bench players, so the four starters can play together while Jokic takes a breather. Now, it is an immense challenge for Malone to sustain their incredible success, but his decisions will be easier if Murray is fully healthy in April, May and June.

The Denver Nuggets are still the best franchise in the NBA, and there seems to be no legitimate way to slow them down aside from injury to indispensable stars like Murray.