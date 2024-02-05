The Nuggets beat the Blazers on Sunday, but may have lost a key player.

On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 112-103. With only a few minutes left in the game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was seen clutching the back of his right leg. He exited the game and was seen limping into the locker room with trainers. It was suspected that Caldwell-Pope might have injured his hamstring.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope limps to the locker room holding his hamstring. Not good. #MileHighBasketball — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) February 5, 2024

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about Caldwell-Pope's injury postgame.

“Looked like maybe a little bit of a hammy,” said Malone. “That's always scary, the soft tissue injuries. Hopefully, it wasn't anything major.”

Regardless of the severity of Caldwell-Pope's injury, the Nuggets will have a few days of rest before their next game.

“We have three days now to get ready for a game on Thursday,” said Malone. “I think after 51 games our guys need a break mentally, physically, and emotionally. We're gonna give them the rest that they all deserve and need.”

According to Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV, Caldwell-Pope said he doesn't think his hamstring injury is anything more than a cramp. But the Nuggets will get an official diagnosis in the coming days.

Caldwell-Pope is a huge defensive key for the Nuggets. So if he were to miss time due to injury, the Nuggets defense would certainly be affected.

On Friday, Caldwell-Pope suffered a dislocated pinky finger in the Nuggets' other victory against the Trail Blazers. Trainers were able to put his finger back into place on the sideline, and Caldwell-Pope was seen icing his hand. Caldwell-Pope played with taped fingers and was a full participant in the Nuggets' matchup on Sunday.