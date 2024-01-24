Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are just hilarious!

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers went to battle. While the Pacers were without their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, they still went toe to toe with the defending champions.

At one point the Pacers even had a 13-point lead over the Nuggets. Fortunately, Denver was able to battle back and squeak out a close 114-109 win.

In the third quarter, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was seen very heated after a foul wasn't called on the Nuggets. Carlisle would draw two quick technical fouls and was abruptly ejected.

After Carlisle's ejection, the Nuggets were granted free throws because of the technical fouls. Cameras then captured Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing a quick game of rock-paper-scissors mid-game. Fans were quickly able to realize that the two were playing the game to determine who would shoot the free throws for Denver.

Rick Carlisle gets tossed. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope play rock-paper-scissors to see who takes the technical free throws. KCP wins. pic.twitter.com/Hl2X507h57 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) January 24, 2024

Both Murray and Caldwell-Pope were asked postgame if this is something they do normally.

“That's our little thing. Who shoot the techs for free throws,” Caldwell-Pope said with a chuckle. “We had to do rock, paper, scissors to see who gets it, and I won.”

Murray, who supposedly lost the brief battle, was asked by AltitudeTV if he'd re-evaluate his rock, paper, scissors strategy.

“Oh yeah, it's locked in,” the Nuggets star joked. “I got the tendencies on rock, paper, scissors. Imma win the next one, watch.”

In addition, both Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were “locked in” with their free throw shooting on the night. Murray shot 6-6 from the free throw line, and Caldwell-Pope shot 2-2.