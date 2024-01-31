Michael Malone just keeps racking up the wins.

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets toughed out a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-107. While the win was big for the Nuggets as they beat a dominant team, it also marked a big milestone. The Nuggets win over the Bucks was Michael Malone's 400th win as head coach of the Nuggets.

“I've been here a long time. 9 years,” Malone reflected after the Nuggets win. “When I think of 400 wins with the Denver Nuggets, I think of Stan and Josh Kroenke, you know, believing in me. More importantly, continuing to believe in me to be the leader of this team, to be the head coach of this team. And that happened long before we won a championship. That belief, it empowers you to do your job. Knowing you have the confidence from your ownership group.”

Only two other Nuggets coaches have more regular-season wins, that being George Karl (423) and Doug Moe (432). Malone signed a contract extension in 2023 that ties him to the Nuggets through the 2026-27 season. Barring any unforeseen events or monumental collapses, Malone will likely pass both Karl and Moe in career wins with the Nuggets.

Michael Malone gets his 400th win with the Denver #Nuggets in their 113-107 win over the Milwaukee #Bucks tonight#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/oyWyZRz4y0 — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 30, 2024

“How lucky am I to be a coach that gets to coach Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter [Jr.], KCP [Kentavious Caldwell Pope], Aaron Gordon,” Malone continued. “… There are so many guys that have been a part of this. Tremendous coaching staff. From year one to year nine, guys that have really challenged me to be a better head coach. That's how you get to 400 wins. You have belief from your front office, Calvin Booth, and Tim Connelly. Your ownership, tremendous coaching staff, and more importantly great freakin' players. I'm really blessed and fortunate in that regard.”