Aaron Gordon is still a bit confused as to why his Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray didn't earn an All-Star nomination.

The Denver Nuggets are the defending NBA champions, and are also one of the best teams in the league this season. Despite this, the Nuggets only have one player heading to the NBA All-Star game: Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is again a front-runner for the NBA MVP award this year, so his All-Star selection was pretty much guaranteed. The Nuggets have other stars on their team in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. However, neither were voted to be All-Stars.

Peyton Watson, who is in his second year in the league, has shown serious flashes of greatness. Still, he wasn't selected to play at the NBA Rising Stars game either.

Aaron Gordon was asked about the All-Star snubs for the Nuggets, and he finds it a bit confusing, via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

“I don't know why that is. Not entirely sure,” Gordon said. “That's a mystery to me. Doesn't make any sense,”

This season Murray has averaged 20.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Gordon still believes Murray should have gotten more consideration for the All-Star game, via DNVR.

“(Jamal Murray) definitely should have been an All-Star this year,” said Gordon.

Aaron Gordon: "(Jamal Murray) definitely should have been an All-Star this year." pic.twitter.com/DK5baUwLg5 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 15, 2024

Murray on the other hand isn't too bummed about not being selected. In fact, he'd much rather be a champion than be an All-Star, via Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“I'm an All-Star when you need the All-Star to show up – in the playoffs,” said Murray. “I haven't made it for so long, and I'm a champion. And I'm on the best team in the world playing with the best player in the world (Jokic).”