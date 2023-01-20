Whenever you talk about some of the most unforgettable Dunk Contests in the history of the NBA All-Star Weekend, you can’t not have the Zach LaVine vs. Aaron Gordon battle from 2016. In fact, more than a few folks out there consider this the greatest Dunk Contest of all time.

As it turns out, Gordon is now willing to participate in the Dunk Contest again this year when the All-Star festivities take place in Utah in February. The Denver Nuggets veteran has one major condition, though:

“If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the Dunk Contest,” Gordon said, via Legion Hoops on Twitter.

Gordon has never been an All-Star in all of his years in the NBA and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be one this year either.

The 27-year-old is actually in the midst of one of the best seasons of his nine-year NBA career. He’s currently averaging 16.5 points on 58.8 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 29.9 minutes per game for the Nuggets. There has been some buzz about his All-Star credentials this season, and it is clear that Gordon is doing all he can to boost his chances of making his All-Star debut this year.

To be fair, this is a very enticing offer from the NBA. There’s no denying that the Dunk Contest needs some new life breathed into it, and there’s no better way to do so than to add one of the greatest Dunk Contest participants in history to the mix. There’s a steep price to pay, though, and I’m just not sure the league will be willing to meet Aaron Gordon’s demand.