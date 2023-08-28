This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Fresh off of helping his Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship, forward Aaron Gordon is continuing his exciting summer by announcing his new shoe.

Gordon, in partnership with performance footwear brand 361°, have announced the release of his fourth shoe, the AG4. The AG4 will be released in six colorways that reflect Aaron Gordon’s life and interests and will be available exclusively on KICKS CREW and 361usa.com for $100 USD.

“From my childhood dream of playing in the NBA to standing as a champion, and today, revealing my new AG4 signature shoe is a testament to the power of persistence and a surreal moment for me,” said Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in a release. “Working alongside the 361° team has been an incredible experience. Their dedication and creativity have genuinely elevated the AG4 to new heights, and we are excited to share it with everyone.”

Here are the other 5 AG4 colorways and their inspirations:

Ice Blade — pays homage to Aaron’s mother, a figure skater.

Jimi – inspired by Jimi Hendrix, an idol of Aaron Gordon's.

Be Water — inspired by Bruce Lee, an idol of Aaron Gordon's.

Self-Reflection — inspired by a popular social media post by Aaron.

Renew With One Degree Beyond — a colorway that combines traditional woven patterns from 361° representing good fortune for Aaron and every wearer.

The first AG4 colorway, “Someday,” is inspired by the Nuggets star's journey and dream of being a professional basketball player. In fact, the personal anecdote was taken from a drawing made by Gordon when he was just a child. In it, Gordon wrote, “Someday I’ll be a pro basketball player.”

Aaron Gordon signed signed a multi-year agreement with 361° back in 2020, and they had since released three signature shoes for the Denver Nuggets forward. The partnership is focused on expanding the brand globally and promoting its “One Degree Beyond” mentality, encouraging youth to devote themselves to the game of basketball.

Here are some of the key features highlighted in the new AG4 Aaron Gordons via KicksCrew and 361°:

● CQT Fiber Mesh upper features a carbon yarn compound, striking the perfect balance between lightweight design and reliable support.

● QU!KLOCK lacing system seamlessly incorporates TPU elements, enhancing both lockdown and stability around the midfoot.

● Full-length SOAR cushioning and forefoot propulsion plates enhance comfort and jumping for explosive players like Aaron Gordon.

● QU!KBALANCE Sidewalls integrate extended TPU panels to guarantee optimal lateral protection during dynamic movements.

● QU!KCQTECH Midsole utilizes an innovative QU!KFOAM cushioning compound created by 361° that delivers unparalleled comfort and instant energy return.

