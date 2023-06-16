Aaron Gordon has been living it up of late. After all, there's no denying that he absolutely deserves to after helping the Denver Nuggets lift their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. Shortly after their NBA Finals Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, Gordon was spotted in the streets joining in on the rowdy celebrations of Denver fans in the city. He was shirtless too, prompting some JR Smith references from the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship run.

The Nuggets held their championship parade on Thursday and naturally, Aaron Gordon soaked in the entire celebration. Apparently, this also included a couple of beers outside his quota. When asked by a reporter if it's now hitting him that he is a bona fide NBA champ, the 27-year-old had a hilarious response:

“You want to know what's hitting me is those Modelos,” Gordon said.

Reporter: "Is it hitting you that you're an NBA champion yet or you still need time?" Aaron Gordon: "You want to know what's hitting me is those Modelos." 🍻 🤣 (via @nick_rothschild)pic.twitter.com/xonNFcce0r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Who says Aaron Gordon has an alcohol limit right now? He's reached the pinnacle of the sport, and he deserves every bit of the glorious celebrations. He's worked so hard to get to where he is now with the Nuggets, so you can't really blame him for basking in his glory — even if it involves a bit of intoxication during the championship parade. At least he was totally honest about it.

There are only a small group of players in the history of the league that can call themselves NBA champions. Aaron Gordon can now proudly count himself as part of that elite group.