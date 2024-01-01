Aaron Gordon is ready to step on the court once again

The Denver Nuggets community had quite a shock when it was announced that forward Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and right hand due to a dog bite. Thankfully for Gordon and Nuggets fans, the situation is moving forward favorably.

Gordon is ready to play again on New Year's Day against the Charlotte Hornets. Additionally, it was reported that the dog in question was, in fact, his own Rottweiler, as per The Denver Post's Bennett Durando. The dog is usually under the care of Gordon's father due to the travel demands of the NBA season.

Despite the injuries, Gordon defended his dog.

“He's a good boy. He's a good dog,” the forward said.

Gordon's importance for the Nuggets

Gordon continues to be a key piece for Denver. With current season averages of 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, the high-flying veteran provides a strong inside presence for the Nuggets.

Aside from the defense and muscle Gordon brings to the table, the 28-year-old's importance for the defending champions stems from his effectiveness in playing off the ball next to stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Offensively, Gordon is usually seen as one of the main recipients of Jokic's assists. Cutting and being able to finish strong around the basket due to his athleticism, the former Arizona Wildcat thrives the most when he's taking the ball strong to the hole.

Gordon can also post up when needed. His ability to use his size and strength down the block was highlighted during Game 1 of last season's NBA finals, where the forward made a living backing down Miami Heat defenders.

The Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record. With Aaron Gordon returning to the lineup for their upcoming game, the team is nearly at full force as they try to bounce back from a loss in their previous outing.