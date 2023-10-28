On Friday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets maintained the lead throughout the majority of the game, but became a bit lethargic and allowed the Grizzlies to come storming back.

The Nuggets suddenly had to pick up the pace, and it was sparked by an absolute dime of a throw from Jokic. The Joker was supposed to inbound the pass following a Grizzlies turnover, but he saw an opportunity down the court and took it. Jokic heaved the ball over half the length of the court to Aaron Gordon, who finished it off with a dunk.

The throw was so unexpected, that it not only caught the Grizzlies off guard, but the cameras as well. The heave and score was barely caught on the broadcast, but it was still insanely impressive nonetheless.

Nikola Jokic caught everyone sleeping and threw an insane alley-oop to Aaron Gordon for the dunk 🔥pic.twitter.com/zjrxQIvRrj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

The lob caught the Grizzlies sleeping, and it left fans on Twitter in shock and awe at how easy the throw seemed for Jokic.

Did Jokic just throw a lob from out of bounds in the backcourt to AG from the sideline? — Swipa (@SwipaCam) October 28, 2023

That’s the best in-bounds pass I’ve ever seen. Forget best big man passer ever. He might end his career as the best passer ever — Joshua Igwe (@Joshua___ig) October 28, 2023

It also didn't take long for fans to poke fun at the Nuggets' cross-town pals, the Denver Broncos, who have been having issues at the quarterback position for many years now.

With that lightning fast release, the Broncos need to be giving him a call 👀 — Buck City Breaks (@BuckCityBreaks) October 28, 2023

Nikola Jokic is no stranger to long passes on the court, as his career has been filled with absolutely mystical playmaking.

Jokic had himself another solid night with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Teammate Jamal Murray also had 22 points, and the Nuggets fought off a fourth-quarter rally by the Grizzlies and got a 108-104 victory.

The Nuggets are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.