Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets defended Nikola Jokic after he was ejected from Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Things boiled over for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, as he was ejected for arguing calls before halftime and just a quarter after head coach Michael Malone was ejected for the same thing, and Jokic's teammate Aaron Gordon vehemently defended him after the game.

“He doesn't need to apologize,” Aaron Gordon said, via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. “They're fouling him, and they're not reffing him by the book. They're putting two hands on him. They're pushing him. It's a foul. When somebody has their back to the basket, you can't put two hands on him, and they keep putting two hands on him. So it's a foul. I can understand his frustration.”

Despite the ejections of Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone, the Nuggets did come out with a 107-103 win over the Pistons. Reggie Jackson, a former Pistons player, led the way with 21 points and scored some key baskets down the stretch to secure the win.

Along with Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 in the game for the Nuggets as well.

With the win, the Nuggets moved to 10-4 on the season. It showed character for the Nuggets to win the game without their best player and head coach.

Coming up next, the Nuggets will go on the road to play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The calls on Jokic have been a topic for the team, and it will be interesting to see the type of whistle that they get against the Magic on Wednesday.