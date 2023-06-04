The Denver Nuggets have been golden throughout the entirety of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They quite handily took care of their opponents thanks to Nikola Jokic's brilliance and an all-around team effort. It's no surprise that chemistry is at an all-time high with this squad. The gift that Aaron Gordon gave to Jamal Murray before the NBA Finals seems to be proof of that. (video via ClutchPoints)

Aaron Gordon gifted Jamal Murray a 'JM27' diamond pendant before the start of the NBA Finals 💎 (via milehighjewelers/IG)pic.twitter.com/jfULZeCmP2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

That's honestly a sick gift. Of course, all the jewelry and shiny stuff makes it look pretty. The bow and arrow is a reference to Jamal Murray's iconic celebration that he popularized during his early days with the Nuggets. It's these little things that show you how tightly knit a team truly is.

That chemistry clearly seeps into their on-court play. The fulcrum of the offense might be Jokic, but Murray and Gordon play integral roles to this offense. Murray is able to run the offense and find Gordon on his cuts to the rim. On the other hand, Gordon's ability to attack mismatches makes life easier for Murray on the perimeter.

The Nuggets now hold a 1-0 lead against the Heat in the NBA Finals. Against the Miami defense, Denver was able to get what they wanted for the most part, especially with Jokic feeding his teammates good looks. They unfortunately bricked a lot of their open threes, but what they did was enough to put away the pesky Heat in Game 1.

Now, the Nuggets look to continue this hot streak and dominate the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Will they be able to survive the incoming Miami onslaught?