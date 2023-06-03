The Miami Heat have a huge problem in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Not only are they at a disadvantage size-wise, but they also don't seem to have an answer for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's two-man game. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green slapped Jimmy Butler and co. with that harsh reality as he broke down Game 1 between the two teams where Jokic and Murray just dominated.

On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, the Warriors vet had nothing but praises for the Jokic-Murray combination. The two combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and 24 assists as the Nuggets led by as many as 24 points before settling for the 104-93 victory. The Joker had a triple-double in a highly efficient night (8-of-12 from the field), while Murray just kept hitting his shots en route to a dominant showing (especially in the first half where he made 18 points).

Green highlighted that the two-man game between Jokic and Murray is just so hard to stop, so much so that even the Heat might not be able to find a way to counter it. It was evident in Game 1, and it's unlikely anything will change in Game 2.

“It seemed Murray Jamal Murray had a really good game, him and Joker's two man game is almost unstoppable. It's about as close to unstoppable as it gets,” Green explained. “Obviously, it's much different and better when Jamal is hitting shots, which he's been hitting shots at a high clip. And it was unstoppable tonight. Joker quietly dominated the game with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds on only eight for 12 shooting.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course the Heat could try to make things as difficult as they can be for Jamal Murray. Nonetheless, with the way the Blue Arrow is playing in the postseason, they can't really expect him to have a bad game for a long time.

Furthermore, considering the Nuggets' depth, the Heat could just end up being punished by Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. or Bruce Brown if they try to focus too much on Jamal Murray or Nikola Jokic.

It's definitely a big problem for Miami, and unfortunately for them, they don't have much time to figure things out.