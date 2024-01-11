Carmelo Anthony candidly revealed his true feelings on the Denver Nuggets giving Nikola Jokic his number 15.

Before Nikola Jokic took over, Carmelo Anthony was the franchise superstar for the Denver Nuggets. Anthony bannered the Nuggets colors proud while rocking the number 15. Until they apparently gave it to Jokic when he entered the league in 2015. In the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, as presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Melo candidly opened up about his feelings on Denver giving The Joker his number.

“Yeah, it was a petty maneuver,” Anthony said about the Nuggets' move to give Jokic the number 15. “It wasn't like, oh, we got numbers to choose from. It was like, here, you got 15… Now, like seven is the new thing. I'm in the Mecca. I'm back. I'm in it. It's a God's number. So I'm not even thinking about 15. …But what I believe is that they gave him 15 to try to erase what I did… When you think of 15 in Denver now, to this generation, you [think the] Joker.” “And there's nothing towards that. It's just, it was two different generations. So that just goes to show me that y’all [The Nuggets] not past that moment. This is 2010. This is 13 years ago. So if you are, you are holding on to something that was 13 years ago.”

To be clear, Anthony wasn't knocking on Jokic. Melo clarified the two-time MVP probably had no idea that number belonged to one of the greatest Nuggets players of all time.

Nonetheless, at this point, it's clear that No. 15 now belongs to Nikola Jokic due to his accomplishments for the Nuggets. He won two MVPs and led the franchise to its first ever NBA title.

As for Anthony, he had some of his best moments as a Nugget and arguably experienced his best team success in Denver. As a rookie, he helped lead the franchise back to the postseason and he led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in 2009. However, he left the franchise on a pretty sour note after he forced his way to the New York Knicks. It seems like the organization did not appreciate the way he made his exit in Denver.

In 564 games with the Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.