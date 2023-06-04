Charles Barkley has no doubt in his mind that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will win Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Even better for them, he doesn't see Jimmy Butler and co. putting up a fight at all.

The Hall of Famer shared his prediction during the pregame broadcast of the Inside crew on NBA TV. He delivered his usual guarantee, noting that he sees the Nuggets taking Game 2 in a more convincing fashion than they did in Game 1.

“The Nuggets are going to win again, more convincingly!” Barkley said before saying, “GUARANTEED!”

Sure enough, however, that won't sit well with Heat fans. After all, the Nuggets really dominated in Game 1, leading by as much as 24 points before settling for the 104-93 win.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With that said, Charles Barkley is not only saying that the Nuggets are going to trash Miami, but they are also giving them an even bigger embarrassment on national television.

"The Nuggets are going to win again, more convincingly!" GUARANTEEEEEED 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/trgWWrerHB — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 4, 2023

Of course the Nuggets shouldn't listen too much to such predictions. For one, they are up against a team that can pull off upsets if they see an opportunity to do so. Nikola Jokic and co. cannot relax even for one bit against the feisty Jimmy Butler-led squad.

Remember, this same Heat team took down the top two teams in the NBA in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the NBA Finals. If there is one thing they aren't lacking, it's the confidence and belief that they can defeat any team they face.