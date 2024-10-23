Earlier this week news broke that the Denver Nuggets agreed to sign forward Aaron Gordon to a massive contract extension. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets and Gordon agreed to a four-year, $133M contract extension. The deal includes a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker.

Since joining the Nuggets in the 2020-21 season, Gordon has seen a career resurgence in the Mile High City. Gordon was also a key contributor in the Nuggets' 2023 championship run. With the extension of Gordon, the core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. will stay intact for at least another three years as the Nuggets continue to push for additional championships.

Let's take a look at four reasons why the Nuggets made the right choice by extending Aaron Gordon.

Gordon is still in his prime

The good news for Nuggets fans is that Gordon just recently turned 29 and is very much still in his prime. At the end of his contract, Gordon will be 33 years old. So with Gordon still being young, there is a good possibility that Gordon will remain in his prime throughout his new contract extension.

Even better news? The Nuggets' core four are also still relatively young as well. Should the Nuggets pad their bench with quality role players behind the core four, the Nuggets could easily win another ring or two.

The Gordon-Jokic chemistry still dominates

As mentioned before, Gordon found a career resurgence when he joined the Nuggets. The hyper-athletic forward found instant chemistry with Jokic. In fact, their connection has developed to be downright unstoppable. Their contrasting skill sets complement each other perfectly, with Jokic's elite passing and vision setting up Gordon's explosive athleticism and finishing ability.

Jokic lobs the ball toward the basket? Gordon is there for the alley-oop. Jokic fighting off a double team? Gordon cuts to the basket, catches a pass from Jokic, and finishes it off with a slam dunk.

Seeing this connection for years to come will be quite a treat for Nuggets fans.

Gordon is a fan-favorite

Since joining the Nuggets, it didn't take long for Gordon to be embraced by the Mile High City. On top of his connection with Jokic, Gordon's knack for big plays quickly made him a fan favorite. Gordon frequently throws down rim-rattling dunks, which always brings the fans at Ball Arena to their feet.

In 2023, DNVR gave Gordon the title Mr. Nugget. The title is not only given to a player who is a great teammate but to someone who prioritizes winning and gives love back to the city they play in. Simply put, Gordon is a positive culture-setter for the Nuggets.

Gordon's skill set is a position of need

Standing at 6'8″, Gordon possesses an elite blend of height and athleticism. Not only is he able to catch lobs for alley-oops and throw down monster dunks, but he utilizes his height on the defensive side of the ball as well. He isn't a one-way player, and at times can seriously be underrated as a defender. He's held his own against the likes of Kevin Durant, Karl Anthony-Towns and LeBron James.

With the extension of Gordon, the Nuggets have solidified their core for years to come, ensuring they remain a top contender in the NBA. Gordon's athleticism, playmaking ability, and chemistry with his teammates make him an invaluable asset to the team. As the Nuggets continue their pursuit of championships, Gordon's presence will be instrumental in their success.