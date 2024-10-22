The Denver Nuggets will enter the 2024-25 season with vengeance. Denver suffered a second-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. However, the team is bringing back most of its contributors, including veteran forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon's future with the Nuggets received a major update after news broke of an extension agreement between the two sides on Monday.

Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets have agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal includes a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker, Charania added.

Gordon joined the Nuggets during the 2020-21 season after spending his previous six and a half seasons with the Orlando Magic. In his first full year in Denver, Gordon averaged 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. The campaign saw him reach his highest scoring mark since 2018-19.

The two-way forward continued his stout production into the 2022-23 season. Gordon averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and tied his career-high in blocks with 0.8 per game. He was instrumental in the Nuggets' 2023 NBA Finals run.

After averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in 2023-24, Gordon is ready to help Denver redeem themselves during the 2024-25 campaign.

In late October, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about the Nuggets' perceived attitude on Gordon's extension before the two sides agreed on the new deal:

“Aaron Gordon was eligible for a four-year, $150 million-ish contract extension. They haven’t handed out that offer, otherwise he would have signed it. From what I understand, they are negotiating and they’re hopeful of getting him at less than what would be his quote, unquote max,” Windhorst revealed.

Denver's investment in Gordon should prove to be valuable. With Nikola Jokic returning in great form after winning his third MVP in 2023-24, Denver will continue to use depth pieces like Gordon to help support Jokic.

The Nuggets look to give their all to make a deeper playoff run in 2024-25.